Guest Editorial: The Virus Can’t Stop Our Vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - These are trying and unprecedented times in our country.
A pandemic, created by a virus, has ravaged our local economy; social unrest, brought on by race inequalities, have put a rift in our country. But America will overcome these obstacles through the one right that has allowed us to have a voice for all and that is our right to vote.
Everybody’s vote counts! The right to vote is sacred – indeed it is fundamental to our democracy – and our citizens must exercise that right to ensure the future of our democracy. That is why my office is doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our voters and the sanctity of our votes.
There is a runoff for both parties this Tuesday, July 14. We encourage those who have applied to send in their absentee ballot. If you are voting in person, we ask that you wear your mask and social distance while in line to vote.
We look forward to seeing everyone at the polls this Tuesday, July 14th and remember The Virus Can’t Stop Our Vote.
