Heat index temperatures pushing advisory levels

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready for lower rain and storm chances? How about some more sunshine than we’ve been accustomed to lately? Starting today we will likely see limited shower and thunderstorm coverage each day into next week. For the most part at least.
Some minor changes are possible to any given day, but the overall rain threat each day is running at or below 40% for a majority of Central Alabama. Some scattered showers and downpours are occurring early this morning to the southwest of Montgomery. That will remain possible through the morning hours.
Outside of that activity, we only expect a few showers and storms to develop later today. So unless you’re south or west of Montgomery, we don’t expect a whole lot generally speaking. Highs will push 90 with heat indices in the middle and perhaps upper 90s.
Some scattered late afternoon and evening showers and storms are possible Friday, but coverage will again be limited to 40% or less for the entire region. High temperatures will begin to climb as they head for the lower 90s. Heat indices on Friday will easily reach 100° in many back yards.
The hottest weather of 2020 still appears likely for the weekend. Expect very low rain and storm coverage, if any at all, on Saturday. Temperatures will take advantage of that and soar into the middle 90s. Heat indices will rise to 105° or so, which is pushing Heat Advisory criteria.
Sunday’s forecast has changed just a bit as new data come in. It now looks increasingly likely that a majority of the daytime is dry and very hot in the mid-90s, but a round of thunderstorms could slide in from the north closer to dinnertime. We will watch that as it gets closer.
Even if we do see late-day thunderstorms on Sunday, peak heat indices will again rise to 105°, if not hotter.
Heat-related illness will be a possibility in anyone who spends time outdoors this weekend as this will be the hottest stretch we’ve seen since early October of last year. Just remember to practice heat safety if you plan on enjoying the weekend outside!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.