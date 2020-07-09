Hospitalized Clanton mayor continues COVID-19 fight

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clanton Mayor Billy Joe Driver continues to fight against COVID-19 after a week in a Birmingham area hospital.
Driver, 84, has been hospitalized since early July at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham. His current condition is unclear.
Wednesday night, the Clanton Fire Department urged the community to continue praying for his recovery, saying that long before he was mayor he was serving “as a pillar member of the Fire Department.”
Driver has been a political mainstay in Clanton for decades having served on the city council starting in 1972 before becoming mayor in 1984.
