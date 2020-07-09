Man charged with breaking into vehicle in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in custody for reportedly breaking into a vehicle and stealing several items.
Investigators advise Dewayne Allen Barnes was taken into custody Thursday by the Millbrook Police Department. He was wanted by Wetumpka police for unlawfully entering a vehicle and stealing several items including a firearm and credit cards.
Barnes reportedly used the credit card at businesses in Wetumpka, Central, Kellyton, and Alexander City. He is charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and multiple counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has placed a hold on Barnes for similar offenses.
