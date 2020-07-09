Montgomery voters will notice differences at polls amid pandemic

“When you complete your ballot, you’ll be given a disposable pen that’s yours that only you will have you can take with you or discard on the way out.” said Love. You may notice some differences around the tabulators. “We’ll have hand sanitizer there if you wan to use it, and a trash bin if you want to discard your disposable pen. You’ll see the election staff going back in and wiping down the surface where you just left.”