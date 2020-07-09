Montgomery voters will notice differences at polls amid pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters in Alabama head to the polls next week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, bringing some first-time challenges for elections offices around the state.
The Montgomery Election Center is making a lot of changes to make sure voters are safe.
“Throughout this time, throughout this epidemic, we’ve really been stressing the health and safety of our poll workers and the public, and try to do everything we can to limit the transmission, the risk of exposure to this COVID-19 virus,” said Montgomery Probate Judge JC Love. “All of our poll workers and our chief inspectors will all be wearing KN95 masks and face shields and also non-latex gloves. We’re also taking the extraordinary step of sanitizing all 49 of our voting precincts.”
Each precinct in Montgomery will be supplied with a kit containing everything necessary to keep the polling place sanitized throughout the day.
“They have the PPE equipment, the sanitizer, the face masks, and everything they’ll need on election day, as well as the ballots,” Love explained. “This is just one of the many things we have to do to get ready for election day. "
Poll workers will be checking temperatures at the door of each precinct, and voters will be required to take safety measures at the polls.
“We’re asking everyone who comes to the polls to wear face masks. If you don’t have one, we’ll have one for you. We’ll be giving people non latex gloves to operate the stylus, which we’ll be sanitizing after every voter,” Love described of the check-in process.
The process of actually filling out the ballot won't be much different than normal.
“When you complete your ballot, you’ll be given a disposable pen that’s yours that only you will have you can take with you or discard on the way out.” said Love. You may notice some differences around the tabulators. “We’ll have hand sanitizer there if you wan to use it, and a trash bin if you want to discard your disposable pen. You’ll see the election staff going back in and wiping down the surface where you just left.”
And Love says it’s a good idea to expect an exercise in patience at the polls.
“We’ll be following CDC distance guidelines, having voters spaced out at least 6 feet apart. Voters just have to be aware that there may be some lines because we’ve had to decrease the number of people we can have in a polling place at one time.”
If you’re still not comfortable with voting in person, Thursday is the last day to submit an absentee ballot application. Find that application here.
