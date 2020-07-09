Montgomery police chief reacts to detective’s homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley released a statement Thursday regarding the homicide that claimed the life of one of his off-duty detectives Monday morning.
Finley called the death of Det. Tanisha Pughsley an “unparalleled” tragedy and said he was feeling a host of emotions including anger and guilt, but also joy “because our lives crossed paths and I had the opportunity to know such a precious soul.”
“The life of a young officer, a special member from my MPD family, taken without care or concern,” the chief said. “Personally, I am feeling ANGRY – angry that a beautiful spirit was taken from us way too soon. I am feeling GUILTY – guilty that I didn’t know the full extent of the challenges that she was experiencing.”
Pughsley’s ex-boyfriend, Brandon Deshawn Webster, has been arrested and charged with capital murder, among other things.
Finley encouraged anyone who knows of or is the victim of domestic violence to seek help and said they should call 911 or One Place Family Justice Center at 334-262-7378 for support.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.