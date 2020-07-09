2,164 new COVID-19 cases breaks Alabama daily record

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama added a record-breaking 2,164 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday. This is the first time the state has topped the 2,000 mark.
Additionally, the state continued a fourth straight day of record hospitalizations with 1,110 now being treated.
Jefferson, Mobile, and Montgomery counties continue to have the highest total cases. Jefferson added a new record 343 cases for the day, extending its total to 6,030. Mobile added 103 for a total of 4,418. And Montgomery added 64 for a total of 4,339.
ADPH now reports 48,588 cases with another 586 probable. And it confirms 1,042 deaths with another 26 probable.
A total of 467, 754 tests have been conducted to date.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.