Opelika police investigating “serious traffic accident” in median on I-85

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are currently investigating a “serious traffic accident” along I-85.
The accident is said to be in the median on I-85 near mile marker 60.
The accident is affecting traffic flow in both directions. Just one lane is open in both directions. Police ask that everyone avoid the area and find an alternate route.
The truck involved in the accident belongs to M&M Trucking in Auburn.
There is no word on if any injuries were sustained.
There is also no estimated when the accident will be cleared and traffic will return to normal.
News Leader 9 has a crew en route. Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates.
