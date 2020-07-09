Survey responses still needed from thousands of MPS parents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Surveys for parents to decide whether their children will receive in-person or virtual learning at Montgomery Public Schools opened Wednesday.
According to Jade Jones with MPS, so far 4,700 parents have filled out forms regarding the fall schooling. MPS has around 28,000 students. Parents who choose the face-to-face option need to complete a transportation survey to let MPS know how many children need to be transported to school.
The deadline to fill out the forms is Tuesday, July 14. The school year for students will begin Aug. 10.
MPS says safety measures will be used at each school for students who are returning to classrooms.
