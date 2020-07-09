Pedestrian killed by 18-wheeler in Clanton identified

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - The name of a man who was killed early Thursday morning after being struck by an 18-wheeler in Clanton is being released.
Chilton County Coroner Aaron Ellison said Carl L. Wilson, 77, of Clanton, died after being struck by the commercial vehicle. Ellison said his office was notified of the incident shortly before 6:30 a.m.
It was initially reported the pedestrian death happened on Interstate 65, just south of the 205 mile marker and Highway 31 in Clanton. However, while in the same general location, the collision actually occurred on Hwy. 31 near a group of businesses just off the interstate.
Ellison said it was not uncommon to see pedestrians crossing the road in that area where there are several restaurants.
An investigation into the cause of the death is ongoing.
