Schools release plans, ask for input from parents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Schools across Alabama are gearing up to safely reopen their doors to students this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Alabama State Department of Education recently released the “Roadmap to Reopening Alabama Schools”. The nearly 50-page plan was created to serve as a guideline for systems to reopen.
During a news conference unveiling the plan, State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said every school is going to look different. While some may reopen with traditional learning, others are taking a virtual route.
Schools across the River Region have begun releasing plans for the upcoming fall semester and many are looking to hear from parents.
Some schools have asked for parent input or have requested parents submit registration for virtual learning:
Autauga County
Butler County
Chambers County
Crenshaw County
Covington County
Elmore County
Lowndes County
Lee County
Marengo County
Montgomery County
Pike Road
Pike County
Tallapoosa County
