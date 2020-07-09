Workers lay turf at new Wetumpka stadium

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - It won’t be long now before the new stadium in Wetumpka is completed.
Workers spent the day laying down the new turf on the field. This is part of the $7 million project for the new stadium off Highway 14. The stadium lights went up a few days ago.
Despite the pandemic and the rainy weather in recent days, the contractor on the site still believes the entire job will be done before football season starts.
Wetumpka High School will play its home games at the new stadium. The old stadium will likely be turned into a soccer complex.
