ADPH shares more COVID-19 hospitalization data

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Friday it is providing the public with more data on COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The announcement comes as ADPH’s data shows the state has broken hospitalization records for the last sixth straight days,
ADPH says it’s now sharing cumulative statewide hospitalization data, which is voluntarily provided by most, if not all, of the state’s 92 acute care hospital and some specialty hospitals.
“Up to this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, the cumulative number provided on hospitalizations was based on case investigations entered into Alabama’s disease surveillance system,” the department explained. ”This number is now a cumulative number of hospitalizations provided to ADPH by the Alabama Incident Management System.”
AIMS is a computer program that gives the state health department the ability to look at hospital data during times of emergency. Because of this upgrade, the number of hospitalizations will appear to be higher than previously reported,” ADPH stated.
ADPH has been updating it’s data table for hospitalizations daily. Because of this upgrade, however, “the number of hospitalizations will appear to be higher than previously reported,” ADPH stated.
Now, with each afternoon’s hospitalization report, ADPH will including the total number of admissions and discharges, including deaths, of confirmed COVID-19 patients, as well as the number of admitted patients each day with confirmed COVID-19.
“We continue to fine tune the data we collect to paint a fuller picture of this pandemic,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
Alabama currently has 1,183 inpatients being treated, a full one-third of all pandemic hospitalizations in the state to date.
The Alabama Hospital Association has warned that such sustained admission rates could crash the state’s healthcare system if not quickly addressed.
