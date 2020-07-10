Auburn University releases guidelines for fall semester

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University has released, A Healthier U, the 32 page document details plans for safe return to campus this fall.
“It also provides a roadmap for continuing Auburn’s exceptional academic research and Student Life program. We’re expecting to see full enrollment,” said Auburn University’s Director of Public Affairs Brian Keeter.
The plan breaks down a modified academic calendar that eliminates fall break and ends instruction before Thanksgiving, with final exams administered remotely. Health protocols also include physical distancing and limits on large gatherings.
“Requirements for face coverings inside university buildings. We’ll have new procedures for entrance and exits into university buildings, there are guidelines on physical distancing covering your sneezes,” said Keeter. “We’re also going to limit classroom capacity to 50 percent,” Keeter said.
Shared spaces will also see new safety measures.
"There will be increased and enhanced cleaning and disinfection, not only in residence halls, but also around campus and other high traffic areas. We're going to have set aside certain residence hall space so if there is a student who lives on campus, and who is tested positive for COVID-19, that we have an isolation area for those students," said Keeter.
Students, faculty and staff will receive wellness kits containing a reusable face covering, hand sanitizer and a digital thermometer. Cleaning supply kits will also be available for students.
Additional safety measures will include frequent disinfection and cleaning of classrooms, dining spaces, residence halls and high-traffic areas. Dining venues are moving to contact-less payment systems.
The university is also introducing an app designed to provide health and wellness tracking across campus. Health screenings will be enabled through Healthcheck, a feature of the STAY SAFE TOGETHER™ platform. Healthcheck is a COVID-19 assessment tool that allows individuals to report their health status, symptoms and exposure.
