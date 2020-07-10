Body found in Catoma Creek is that of missing Montgomery girl

The Montgomery Police Department says it has opened a death investigation after determining a body found in Catoma Creek on July 4 is that of Lesley Luna Pantaleon. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is identifying the person whose body was found in Catoma Creek on July 4 as a missing 17-year-old Montgomery girl.

Police confirm they have opened a death investigation involving Lesley Luna Pantaleon.

The girl’s body was found around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Police and fire medics responded to the scene in the 3800 block of Old Selma Road regarding a body being found in Catoma Creek.

The remains were taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy, after which a positive identification was made.

The circumstances surrounding Pantaleon’s death remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831

