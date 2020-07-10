Even hotter temps on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today was hot, yes, but it was less humid than the past couple of days. That, of course, doesn’t last forever! Humidity comes back full force tomorrow, along with the possibility of some strong storms.
Sunday will be very hot and muggy with mainly dry conditions through the late afternoon.
That’s when a round or complex of showers and thunderstorms will probably develop across Central Alabama. Any storms that move through late Sunday afternoon and evening could bring a damaging wind gust threat.
Before any storms hit, most locations will be in the mid-90s with peak heat indices as high as 108° to the south of Montgomery. A Heat Advisory will likely again be issued.
Into next week it’ll remain hot to very hot as daily highs rise from near 93° on Monday into the upper 90s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday! Add in muggy conditions, and it’ll “feel like” it’s between 101° and 108° each afternoon.
Regarding rain chances next week, they look quite low and very minor at this point around 20-30% each day. And 30% would be on the high end of the rain chance spectrum.
