Even hotter temps on the way

Heat index values as high as 105° today, possibly higher Sunday

Triple digit heat indices going nowhere; strong storms are possible late Sunday
By Josh Johnson | July 10, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT - Updated July 11 at 6:07 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today was hot, yes, but it was less humid than the past couple of days. That, of course, doesn’t last forever! Humidity comes back full force tomorrow, along with the possibility of some strong storms.

Sunday will be very hot and muggy with mainly dry conditions through the late afternoon.

That’s when a round or complex of showers and thunderstorms will probably develop across Central Alabama. Any storms that move through late Sunday afternoon and evening could bring a damaging wind gust threat.

A complex of rain and storms is looking increasingly likely late in the day Sunday.
A complex of rain and storms is looking increasingly likely late in the day Sunday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Before any storms hit, most locations will be in the mid-90s with peak heat indices as high as 108° to the south of Montgomery. A Heat Advisory will likely again be issued.

Into next week it’ll remain hot to very hot as daily highs rise from near 93° on Monday into the upper 90s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday! Add in muggy conditions, and it’ll “feel like” it’s between 101° and 108° each afternoon.

Even hotter daytime high temperatures are expected into next week.
Even hotter daytime high temperatures are expected into next week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Regarding rain chances next week, they look quite low and very minor at this point around 20-30% each day. And 30% would be on the high end of the rain chance spectrum.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.