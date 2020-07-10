Heat Advisory today, even hotter this weekend and next week

Heat index values as high as 105° today, possibly higher Sunday

Heat Advisory issued for Friday with high heat index values through next week
By Tyler Sebree | July 10, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT - Updated July 10 at 6:04 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for a large chunk of the region today as peak heat indices will likely reach 101-106° under a partly cloudy sky. The actual air temperature will reach the lower and middle 90s, and combined with oppressively high dew points will lead to the hottest day of 2020.

There could be some scattered showers or thunderstorms between noon and 6 p.m., especially along and south of the U.S. 80 corridor. Those chances aren’t running overly high, though. Many of you will likely stay dry.

However, there will be just enough going on in the atmosphere to spark a few downpours.

The weekend forecast continues to shift around a bit. Saturday now looks comfortably hot with highs in the mid-90s. We say “comfortably hot” because the humidity looks to take a quick 1-day vacation.

That means heat indexes won’t be much higher than the actual air temperatures. It’ll be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry day.

Sunday will be very hot and muggy with mainly dry conditions through the late afternoon.

That’s when a round or complex of showers and thunderstorms will probably develop across Central Alabama. Any storms that move through late Sunday afternoon and evening could bring a damaging wind gust threat.

Before any storms hit, most locations will be in the mid-90s with peak heat indices as high as 108° to the south of Montgomery. A Heat Advisory will likely again be issued.

Into next week it’ll remain hot to very hot as daily highs rise from near 93° on Monday into the upper 90s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday! Add in muggy conditions, and it’ll “feel like” it’s between 101° and 108° each afternoon.

Regarding rain chances next week, they look quite low and very minor at this point around 20-30% each day. And 30% would be on the high end of the rain chance spectrum.

