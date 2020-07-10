Luverne police investigator works to show good in profession

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - There is little disagreement these are challenging times in the country and we’re not talking about the coronavirus pandemic. What a tough year it’s been for law enforcement; the black eye resulting from George Floyd’s death, the subsequent riots and much closer to home, a Montgomery Police Department officer died off-duty in a case of domestic violence. But there is much good with those who protect us everyday.
In this city of 3,000, Luverne Police Investigator John Powell toils away in a small and cramped office connecting the dots to solve a crime. He wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I thoroughly enjoy what I get to do,” said Powell.
Powell’s story is unique. 48 years old, an 11-year veteran in law enforcement. He was 33 when a personal situation confronted him and pushed him to consider a career change; serve others and uphold the law.
“My home was burglarized in 2005, so I know what it feels like to be a victim,” Powell remembered.
Luverne is far away from the big lights in major cities but investigator Powell isn’t naive. If there’s anything he’s learned in his career, “Complacency kills,” he said.
Powell is also well aware of the beating the profession has taken recently.
“I don’t think any law enforcement officer believe that anything that happened was done right by George Floyd like that,” said Powell.
Powell aims to be among the good guys on the thin blue line. In fact, investigator Powell sees it as fuel to honor the badge and much more.
“To me it’s the privilege of helping someone in their worst circumstance,” Powell said.
Powell left a carer in the sales industry to get into law enforcement.
“No regrets,” he said.
From one career to another, Powell investigated the notion this might be his true calling. It’s fair to say the investigator answered the call.
He started his law enforcement career with the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Luverne Police Department.
