Man suffers serious injuries in early morning shooting

By WSFA Staff | July 10, 2020 at 8:33 AM CDT - Updated July 10 at 8:33 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in an early morning shooting Friday, Montgomery police say.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called around 1 a.m. to the 2600 block of Knollwood Drive on a report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Coleman says the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No  other information was made available for release.

