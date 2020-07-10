Memorial service announced for slain off-duty MPD detective

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has shared dates and times for a candlelight vigil and memorial service for slain Detective Tanisha Pughsley.
Friday evening at 2625 Lower Wetumpka Road, near D&D Entertainment Inc., a candlelight vigil will be held. The event begins at 7 p.m. and has no set end time. Those who are planning on attending are asked to bring either purple or white balloons.
A memorial service will be held for Pughsley Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ross-Clayton Funeral Home in Montgomery.
Pughsley was off-duty when she was fatally shot in the early hours of Monday morning. Her ex-boyfriend Brandon Deshawn Webster has been charged in the investigation.
The police department has also shared that a funeral service will be held July 18 at Miracle Revival Center in Maywood, Illinois.
