Montgomery councilman’s health concerns force absence from meetings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery City Council President Pro-Tem Tracy Larkin has been noticeably absent from his usual seat among the council members.
Council President Charles Jinright said Larkin suffered some medical issues in January that affected his lungs. Because of that, Larkin has been absent.
Jinright confirmed Larkin is working from home to avoid contracting COVID-19.
“Everybody felt like the virus would be over by now,” Jinright said. “He felt the same way and now he is having to wait because the virus continues to get worse.”
While he has not attended the meetings, Jinright said the council is aware of Larkin’s feelings on decisions that have been made.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.