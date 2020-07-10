Montgomery leaders to announce large corporate donation to fight COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery leaders will announce a large corporate donation to help fight COVID-19 during a Friday morning press conference.
WSFA 12 News will livestream the event starting at 10 a.m.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, County Commission Chairman Elton Dean, community leaders and elected officials will join Hyundai Motor Manufacturing representatives to make the announcement. The donation will go towards fighting the virus in Montgomery and central Alabama.
Montgomery City/County EMA will host the press conference at 911 Communications Parkway.
