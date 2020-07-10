Univ. of Alabama AD says they will ‘adjust’ after Pac-12 decision

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The matchup between Alabama and USC Sept. 5 to kick off the season will not happen. Friday, the Pac-12 announced it is eliminating non-conference games this fall and will shift to a conference-only schedule.
University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne released a statement pertaining to the season opener shortly following the Pac-12′s decision.
“As I’ve said before, USC AD Mike Bohn and I had multiple conversations over the last several months, and we were both planning on playing the football game on September 5 in Arlington. With the Pac-12′s decision to move to a conference-only schedule, we will do our best to adjust. What that looks like is to be determined,” said Byrne.
The Pac-12′s shift to conference-only games follows what the Big Ten did just one day before.
Alabama and USC opened the 2016 season against one another, also in Arlington. The Crimson Tide rolled to a 52-6 win in that game.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.