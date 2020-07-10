What will Alabama, Auburn sorority rush look like?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sorority rush will look different this fall on the campuses of Alabama and Auburn.
Let’s start with the University of Alabama.
The U of A Panhellenic Association posted an update Thursday:
Due to ongoing health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, bids will be distributed via email to new members at 1pm CST on Sunday, August 16, 2020. The email will include additional information about an opportunity for the new members to come to the chapter house at a specific time later that afternoon, as well as information about available accommodations for those who do not wish to visit the chapter house in person. We ask and recommend that parents and families NOT plan to attend any Bid Day activities, as no guests or alumnae will be allowed in chapter facilities.
UPDATE 6/30/20: Due to ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Alabama Panhellenic Association has made the decision to move to Scenario 2 (Elevated Efforts) for 2020 Panhellenic Recruitment.
Scenario 2 (Elevated Efforts) include Virtual Open House, Philanthropy & Sisterhood Rounds, In-person Preference Round.
APA said: We are excited to be able to host a fair and safe process that will afford women the opportunity to find a home in the Panhellenic community at The University of Alabama. Knowing that you will likely have additional questions, we are in the process of scheduling a Recruitment Update Webinar and will share more details once finalized. In the interim, please continue to visit www.uapanhellenic.com for more information and updates.
The Auburn Panhellenic Council and Auburn Greek Life posted information and dates on their website: We reviewed recommendations from the National Panhellenic Conference (NPC), the governing body of the 26 member organization sororities, who recently released a Recruitment Contingencies Task Force Report encouraging the use of virtual and/or in-person recruitment with physical distancing guidelines. In collaboration with Greek Life, chapter leadership, advisors, campus partners, and NPC representatives, Auburn Panhellenic revised the recruitment format to enhance the safety of our community. As we await Auburn University’s announcement about fall instruction, we wanted to share Panhellenic’s plan for Primary Recruitment.
Revised Schedule and Format
The revised dates for Primary Recruitment are August 8-15. Plans include three options for virtual and in-person rounds:
Option 1: Normal Operations
Virtual: Ice Water Teas & Philanthropy Rounds
In-person: Sisterhood & Preference Rounds
Option 2: Elevated Risk
Virtual: Ice Water Teas, Philanthropy, and Sisterhood Rounds
In-person: Preference Round
Option 3: Immediate Risk
All Virtual Rounds
Our hope is to utilize Option 1. However, we will adhere to Auburn University and relevant federal, state, and local guidelines, keeping the health and safety of our community at the forefront of any decisions made. If there is an elevated risk, or immediate risk, we will move to option 2 or option 3, respectively.
Information about Bid Day
While Bid Day is tentatively scheduled for August 15, the specific details are still being finalized. Due to health and safety concerns, we are not able to host parents, families, and other guests at Bid Day activities. This was not an easy decision, but we feel this is the safest way to allow our potential new members and their new sisters to have a Bid Day experience.
For the most up to date information about Auburn University’s response to COVID-19 visit the University’s website at https://ocm.auburn.edu/news/coronavirus/.
Wednesday, July 29: Last day to register at $150
Monday, July 29: Regular registration ends
Thursday, July 30: Late registration period- fee goes up to $300 and you must call us to register (334-844-4595)
Tuesday, July 30: Goal date for submission of recommendations (not required)
Tuesday August 4 – Friday, August 7: PNM early move-in
Friday, August 7:Kick-off at 4:00pm
Saturday, August 8: Virtual Ice Water Tea Round is a half day
Sunday, August 9: Virtual Philanthropy Round (Day 1) is a full day
Monday, August 10: Virtual Philanthropy Round (Day 2) is a half day
Tuesday, August 11: Sisterhood Round (Day 1) is a full day
Wednesday, August 12: Sisterhood Round (Day 2) full day
Thursday, August 13: Sisterhood round (Day 3) half day
Friday, August 14: Preference Round full day
Saturday, August 15: Bid Day
Sunday, August 16: Student Convocation
Monday, August 17: Classes begin
