What will Alabama, Auburn sorority rush look like?

Due to ongoing health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, bids will be distributed via email to new members at 1pm CST on Sunday, August 16, 2020. The email will include additional information about an opportunity for the new members to come to the chapter house at a specific time later that afternoon, as well as information about available accommodations for those who do not wish to visit the chapter house in person. We ask and recommend that parents and families NOT plan to attend any Bid Day activities, as no guests or alumnae will be allowed in chapter facilities.