Work underway to fix transformer at Elmore Correctional Facility

ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says crews are working to restore a transformer that malfunctioned at Elmore Correctional Facility.
ADOC spokeswoman Samantha Rose said the the facility lost primary power as a result and back-up generators had to be brought in.
“Crews are working to address the situation as quickly as possible,” Rose said. “We anticipate the issue will be resolved this evening [Friday].”
According to ADOC’s website, Elmore Correctional is a medium-security facility with a capacity to hold 1,176 of the state’s male inmates. It was built in 1981.
The facility is located located north of Montgomery in Elmore.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.