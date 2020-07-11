Baptist East to be featured on Lifetime special

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist East will be featured in a new special airing on Lifetime.
The special is called “The Baby Factory: Alabama” and it follows one of the busiest labor and delivery units in the country.
It will cover the daily routines, as well as the stresses and strife of the unit. It will follow the story of four births and will capture the births from the perspectives of the staff and patients involved like never seen before.
The special airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. Central Standard Time.
