Baptist East to be featured on Lifetime special
By WSFA Staff | July 11, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 4:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist East will be featured in a new special airing on Lifetime.

The special is called “The Baby Factory: Alabama” and it follows one of the busiest labor and delivery units in the country.

It will cover the daily routines, as well as the stresses and strife of the unit. It will follow the story of four births and will capture the births from the perspectives of the staff and patients involved like never seen before.

Don't miss the Lifetime Special, 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘉𝘢𝘣𝘺 𝘍𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺: 𝘈𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘢𝘮𝘢, featuring Baptist Medical Center East — airing this Wednesday, July 15 at 9 pm CT/10 pm ET.

The special airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. Central Standard Time.

