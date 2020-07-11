Crash causing heavy delays on I-65 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 65 has caused major delays Saturday afternoon, an image from ALDOT cameras show.
ALDOT cameras show heavy congestion around US 31 near mile marker 163.
According to an alert from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, there is a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes at the Hyundai Boulevard overpass. The alert also advises the inner northbound lane is blocked.
Emergency crews are on scene. There is no update on injuries at this time.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.