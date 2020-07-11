Henry Ruggs III rated fastest rookie on Madden 21

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the saying goes, “E-A Sports. It’s in the game.” Henry Ruggs III’s speed will indeed be in the upcoming Madden 21 game as he’s been recognized as the fastest rookie in this year’s class.
After Ruggs dazzled at the NFL Combine a few months ago, EA rewarded the Montgomery native with a 98 speed rating in the franchise’s upcoming game.
Ruggs’ speed rating puts him in serious competition as the fastest player in the video game. He’ll be in competition with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was the fastest-rated player in Madden 20 with a speed rating of 99.
Whether the NFL season happens this fall or not, you’ll soon be able to hop on Madden and blaze the field with Ruggs who will be in his rookie year with the newly-located Las Vegas Raiders.
Ruggs is also tied with Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest overall-rated rookie in the game with a 76 overall rating.
