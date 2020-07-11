SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey: ‘The direct reality is not good’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey tweeted Saturday that we all need to consider our behavior to make things like fall sports possible.
Sankey was on the Marty & McGee show on ESPN when he was asked about football, college athletics and the current status of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sankey said “But the direct reality is not good and the notion that we’ve politicized medical guidance of distancing, and breathing masks, and hand sanitization, ventilation of being outside, being careful where you are in buildings. There’s some very clear advice about - you can’t mitigate and eliminate every risk, but how do you minimize the risk?.... We are running out of time to correct and get things right, and as a society we owe it to each other to be as healthy as we can be.”
Sankey went on to say we have to do our part “to make possible what right now appears very difficult.”
The matchup between Alabama and USC Sept. 5 to kick off the season will not happen. Friday, the Pac-12 announced it is eliminating non-conference games this fall and will shift to a conference-only schedule.
University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne released a statement pertaining to the season opener shortly following the Pac-12′s decision.
“As I’ve said before, USC AD Mike Bohn and I had multiple conversations over the last several months, and we were both planning on playing the football game on September 5 in Arlington. With the Pac-12′s decision to move to a conference-only schedule, we will do our best to adjust. What that looks like is to be determined,” said Byrne.
