Actual air temps -- not the heat index -- rising to 100 degrees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well, we’ve finally hit the 95-degree mark in Montgomery here in 2020! The official high temperature on both Friday and Saturday went down as 95° at Montgomery Regional Airport. If high heat isn’t your thing, the forecast only gets worse over the next week.
Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s by the middle of this afternoon. The potential is certainly there for a handful of locations to hit 97-99°. The determining factor for exactly how hot we’ll get is a complex of rain and thunderstorms diving south toward Central Alabama from Tennessee.
That complex is already prompting severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings in Tennessee and northern Alabama this morning. As we head into the afternoon, it is expected to hold together, likely entering our northern counties by 3-4 p.m.
It will bring the risk of damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, localized flooding, hail, and plenty of cloud-to-ground lightning to the entire region through the late afternoon and evening hours. Today will be one of those days to keep the First Alert Weather App handy so you can check the radar where you live to stay ahead of the storms.
Beyond today’s thunderstorm threat, it’s just looking like a very hot and humid week for the region. High temperatures will hit the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday with heat indices in the upper 90s northeast of Montgomery and lower 100s elsewhere. Conditions should be mainly dry with just a 20% chance of a storm each afternoon.
Even hotter temperatures and higher humidity values arrive for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Daily highs will rise into the upper 90s and perhaps eclipse 100 degrees in a few locations under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
And with the higher humidity levels, it will likely feel like it’s well above 100 degrees each day.
There is a chance of a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms (30-40%) during that stretch, especially Friday and Saturday.
