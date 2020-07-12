Almost two dozen people displaced after Huntsville apartment fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire damaged several units at an apartment complex in Huntsville on Saturday.
In total, 23 people are dealing with the loss of their homes, after a fire at the Preserve apartment complex, located on Chateau Drive.
Firefighters say the fire started on the roof, near an air conditioning unit, just before noon.
One firefighter on scene got over-heated, but is expected to be okay.
Fire officials said volunteers with the Red Cross will be dropping off supplies to help the 23 people impacted.
