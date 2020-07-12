Man killed in Millbrook shooting Saturday night, suspect still sought

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night.
According to Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson, at about 11:52 p.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Sharon Lane, where they found 24-year-old Millbrook resident Kendrick T. Williams on the ground outside of a vehicle that had crashed into a parked vehicle. He had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.
Before the initial officer on scene could render aide, a man fled on foot; the officer pursued him, but he lost sight of the man in the 2500 block of Sharon Lane. The Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 Unit, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Coosada Police Department assisted in the search for the man, and while K-9s tracked him to a business in the 2300 block of Main Street, they lost the trail. It appears a vehicle picked him up.
Williams was treated at the scene by Millbrook fire-rescue personnel and then taken to Baptist South Emergency Room with life threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.
The truck at the scene, a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pick-up truck, was determined to have been reported stolen out of Tallassee.
Johnson said the case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Unit.
