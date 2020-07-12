Search continues for person who reportedly fell from a boat in Lake Harding

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The search for a missing person who reportedly fell from a boat in Lake Harding continues this morning.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says his office received reports last night of a person falling into the Halawakee Creek area of Lake Harding. The boat was said to be just east of Prince’s Bridge near Lee Road 279.
Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith says dive crews are actively continuing their search.
There is no word at this time on the identity of the person.
