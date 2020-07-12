Thousands without power as storms pass through Ala.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As storms pass through the state, thousands of people in central Alabama are without power.
According to Central Alabama Electric Cooperative, Sunday afternoon’s storms have left about 1,200 members without power, 960 of whom are in Elmore County. A large outage of nearly 600 members is near Millbrook.
Dixie Electric Cooperative reports about 2,700 members are without power. Bullock and Montgomery counties make up the bulk of the outages, with 1,717 and 806 out respectively.
Dixie Electric also said its power supplier is experiencing problems with the transmission feed to several substations in Pine Level, Hector, Roba, and Union Springs. This is impacting approximately 2,500 members.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to Alabama Power to determine how many of their customers are without service.
