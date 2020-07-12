TPD Marine Police boat sinks off in Lake Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service, and Tuscaloosa County EMA were called to Lake Tuscaloosa early Sunday morning after a TPD marine police boat sunk while towing a ski boat.
Tuscaloosa PD said the ski boat was among four to five docked boats that caught fire overnight or early this morning at Blue Heron Marina on 13458 North River Drive.
Just after 7 a.m., a TPD marine patrol officer responded to a call from a boater who noticed an unoccupied ski boat had caught fire and was drifting northward according to authorities.
There were no reports of flames showing from the boat, but smoldering did occur.
Tuscaloosa PD said an officer was towing a ski boat toward TPD’s Marine Patrol Office when it began to sink, pulling the patrol boat underwater with it.
The officer was checked by a medical personnel and is in good condition.
Crews were working to pull the submerged boats from an area of the lake that’s approximately 0.3 miles from the marina.
Authorities says both police and fire personnel have placed barriers in the water around the marina to prevent the spread of potential fuel leaks from the submerged boats.
