1 Autauga County school building closed due to COVID-19

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of Autauga County’s school buildings has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19, according to Superintendent Spence Agee.
The superintendent told WSFA 12 News he was unable to confirm which facility was affected. The system has 13 schools.
While school is currently out, the superintendent said there are reduced hours each day during the summertime in which teachers and administrators can be onsite preparing for the new school year.
Currently, teachers are set to return to the classroom on Aug. 6 with students coming back on Aug. 13 to begin the new academic year. Agee said he’s currently unsure if the closure will affect the start date.
The decision was made to “protect employees, students, parents and the community, ” Agee explained.
The superintendent, who is set to retire Dec. 31, said he’s working with the school board to “plan our course of action going forward.”
Unlike Agee, who was elected to the position eight years ago, the next superintendent will be appointed by the board. Agee said interviews will probably start sometime in October with a hire possible in November.
The new superintendent will shadow Agree until his retirement, but Agee added he’ll “lead and guide until the last day.”
