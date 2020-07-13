Chilton County Schools’ facilities closed this week

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chilton County Schools’ facilities will be closed this week after a recent outbreak of COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post by Isabella High School in Maplesville, all facilities will be closed until July 20. Athletic workouts will be cancelled as well.
Employees will be paid as normal under Superintendent Jason Griffin’s quarantine order, the post indicated. When the employees return, the schools will be sanitized as necessary.
The Chilton County School District also posted on Facebook, saying board meetings scheduled for July 21 have been cancelled and will be rescheduled.
