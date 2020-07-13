Diapers, clothing among items included in Alabama’s sales tax holiday

Alabama Retail Association director discusses Sales Tax Holiday weekend
By WSFA Staff | July 13, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 1:54 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday is this Friday through Sunday.

A number of items will be exempt from the state’s sales tax. Many counties and municipalities will also be participating and waving sales taxes.

While traditional school supplies under $50 like book bags, paper, and writing utensils are exempt, there are also many everyday items on the list.

Here are some of the other items that will be tax free:

  • Clothing and shoes that are $100 or less
  • Diapers
  • Computers, printers and laptops that are $750 or less
  • Books that are $30 or less

The Alabama Department of Revenue has the complete list of tax-exempt items and participating counties and cities.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.