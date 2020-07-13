Former Dallas County deputy arrested in New Hampshire

“We had Officer Joshua Davidson, who conducted a traffic stop inside the city limits in Selma, and there were some allegations that were brought against him that were sexual in nature,” explained Sheriff Mike Granthum. “Of course, we started an internal investigation, myself and the Selma Police Department, after they notified me. And once I found out there were some criminal allegations we were able to turn those over to SBI and they were able to gather some evidence that led to some warrants against Mr. Davidson.”