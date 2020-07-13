Former Dallas County deputy arrested in New Hampshire

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Dallas County sheriff’s deputy is facing major charges after the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested him in New Hampshire.
Joshua Matthew Davidson, 30, had only been employed by the sheriff’s department for three months before being confronted with allegations from a traffic stop he made in Selma.
Authorities say Davidson faces charges of kidnapping, human trafficking and sodomy.
“We had Officer Joshua Davidson, who conducted a traffic stop inside the city limits in Selma, and there were some allegations that were brought against him that were sexual in nature,” explained Sheriff Mike Granthum. “Of course, we started an internal investigation, myself and the Selma Police Department, after they notified me. And once I found out there were some criminal allegations we were able to turn those over to SBI and they were able to gather some evidence that led to some warrants against Mr. Davidson.”
Records show Davidson also worked for the Greenville Police Department and the sheriff’s offices of Butler and Crenshaw counties.
Sheriff Granthum encourages anyone who may have been a victim of Davidson’s to call authorities.
Davidson is in custody in New Hampshire. It’s not clear for now whether he plans to fight extradition to Alabama and why Davidson allegedly fled to New Hampshire in the first place.
