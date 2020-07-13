Heating things up this week!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting the workweek off on a hot, humid and mostly dry note... it’s now the middle of July, and Mother Nature has finally decided to turn up the heat a bit! Unlike yesterday, we are only expecting a few pop-up showers and storms on radar both Monday and Tuesday afternoon; widespread strong to severe thunderstorms are not in the cards.
Many of us may even stay entirely dry today, which means we easily warmed into the low and middle 90s area wide!
Tuesday and Wednesday are very similar... a bit warmer than normal (highs in the mid 90s, with a few spots in the upper 90s) with some muggy air making it feel like we are close to 100°+ at times, and very little rain to color us off.
Overnight lows will remain mild in the 70s.
First Alert: It may not hurt to add in some extra time if your commute Tuesday morning as some areas of patchy fog are anticipated.
Rain and storm chances rise a bit by Thursday to about 40% as additional moisture pushes into the state, but it’ll be your afternoon pop-ups with no severe weather threat.
Isolated afternoon thunderstorms remain possible into next weekend as highs stay above normal in the middle and upper 90s.
