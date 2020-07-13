Jeff Davis High School band to appear on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Jefferson Davis High School marching band will perform on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday night.
The band first garnered national attention last year. Video of Drum Major Justin Heideman took social media by storm. The band calls him Vanilla Funk.
Now, the band’s talents will be on display on national television.
Band Director Brandon Howard said several TV shows contacted them, and AGT invited them to audition.
“We’ve been pretty popular for the last couple of years, but um, traction really started picking up after that video,” said band director Brandon Howard.
Heideman called it a once in a lifetime opportunity.
“I never expected anything like this to happen. I never expected to get contacted by people that were very well known,” Heideman said.
He said auditioning was a great experience.
“We were backstage, and we were just, we were looking around, the producers were being, you know, they’re being very nice to us, making us feel welcome. And we just saw Simon Cowell walk past, and we’re like, ‘that’s Simon Cowell,’ and he just acted like he was a normal human like he just said ‘hi guys’ and kept walking. It was amazing,” Heideman said.
The band put in a lot of practice to prepare for the show but say they are used to it as they are always getting ready for their next performance.
They can’t say how their performance went on the show. You’ll have to tune in to see how they did.
You can watch America’s Got Talent Tuesday night on WSFA 12 News. The show starts at 7.
