Lower storm chances, hottest temps of 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday was a bit more active than a typical summertime day here in Central Alabama. Nearly everyone was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at some point during the afternoon and early evening hours as a strong line of storms moved south across the state.
Only isolated instances of minor damage and power outages occurred, which is great news. And looking ahead, only pop-up showers and storms are expected over the next week. Widespread strong to severe thunderstorms are not in the cards.
Many of us may even stay entirely dry today, Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will be around 20% each afternoon.
Before we get to afternoon rain chances, though, we’ve got to deal with areas of dense fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the northern counties through 8 a.m. as visibility values drop to under one mile generally north of U.S. 80.
Parts of Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Perry, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Macon, and Lee counties will likely see the worst of the fog early this morning.
It may not hurt to add in some extra time if your commute takes you through any of those counties, or if you drive through fog-prone areas.
High temperatures will range from the lower and middle 90s today, be in the mid-90s Tuesday and be in the middle to upper 90s by Wednesday. Humidity levels won’t be oppressively high, but they will be high enough to push heat indexes to or just above 100°.
Rain and storm chances rise a bit by Thursday to about 40% as additional moisture pushes into the state, but it’ll be your afternoon pop-ups with no severe weather threat. Highs will remain in the upper 90s.
Isolated afternoon thunderstorms remain possible into next weekend as highs stay above normal in the middle and upper 90s.
