6 Montgomery Area Food Bank employees test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Food Bank is one of the latest organizations to fall victim to COVID-19.
Six of its employees have now tested positive, and one is in the hospital.
The employees with serious symptoms are in their 40s, 50s and 60s, according to Food Bank CEO Rich Deem. Some younger employees have tested positive, but remain asymptomatic.
The food bank is closed to the public because of the pandemic, so officials say they believe the transmission happened in the food delivery process. They point to one instance in which a group of people crowded around one of the food bank’s mobile pantries, many of whom were not wearing masks.
All food bank personnel are required to use personal protective equipment.
“When our trucks pull up, often people come up around the truck,” Deem said. “And if they’re not wearing a covering, then bad things can happen.”
The food bank has since disinfected its facilities and changed its mobile pantry procedures, establishing a 10-foot safety zone around all trucks as they’re unloaded.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.