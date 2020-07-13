Montgomery man shot, killed early Monday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death early Monday morning in Montgomery.
Police and fire medics responded to the scene in the 900 block of Queensbury Drive around 2:15 a.m. The victim, Donald Cullins, Jr., 22, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made and the Montgomery Police Department says the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
