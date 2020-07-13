Montgomery police looking for missing girl, 14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 14-year-old girl is the focus of a missing persons alert issued by the Montgomery Police Department Monday afternoon.
Jakayla Safford hasn’t been seen since Saturday when she left the area of the 3000 block of Kelly Circle around 3 a.m., according to police. That area is the location of Stonebridge Apartments.
Safford was last seen wearing black pants and a blue tank top. She is not considered a frequent runaway and has no mental illnesses, according to the police department.
Anyone who has information on this girl’s location is asked to immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
