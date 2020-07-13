MPS to require masks, other safety measures when reopening next month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Things will look different for Montgomery Public Schools students returning to the traditional classroom environment.
According to MPS, several protocols will be put into place to keep students, teachers, and administrators safe this fall. Along with increased hand washing, students will be required to wear face coverings. While initially masks will be provided to students, parents will be required to provide their child with a mask when the supply is depleted.
MPS also says school personnel will wear a face shield or mask while teaching and transitioning throughout the school building.
Hand sanitizer or soap will be placed at multiple locations throughout the school buildings and in restrooms or in classrooms. MPS also says frequently touched areas such as doorknobs will be routinely cleaned throughout the school day.
Along with these safety precautions:
- School supplies will not be shared among students.
- Students will be required to wash their hands and/or use hand sanitizer throughout the school day.
- Student temperatures will be taken daily upon entering the building, but home will be the initial point of screening each day.
- Parents must determine if their child presents any signs of infection prior to sending them to school.
- If a child rides a school bus to school and exhibits symptoms, he/she will be seated in an isolation area on the bus until arrival at school.
- The nurse or other designated staff will take the student’s temperature and determine if the parents need to pick the student up from school.
- Sitting on the floor as is traditionally done in the early elementary grades is prohibited.
- At the secondary level, students who participate in PE will not be required to dress-out as they have in the past and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
- Elementary students who go to PE, will not be allowed on slides or other structures.
MPS says every student enrolled in an MPS school will be given a device for the 2020-2021 school year. Unless the student has an equipped personal device.
Students in the traditional classroom environment will be given computer assignments to complete at home. MPS believes at home computer assignments will prepare students if schools must be closed again due to the pandemic.
Students will attend a full day of school Monday through Friday except during the month of August, when students will attend school a half day on Wednesdays. MPS says this will provide teachers with professional development time to prepare for teaching in a virtual environment if needed.
More information about the traditional or virtual school options and MPS protocols are available on the MPS website.
Those who choose the virtual route for their child must complete the virtual option form no later than July 14.
MPS also asks that all parents complete and update their information in the online registration portal.
