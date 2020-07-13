UPDATE: Marietta woman dead in crash with 18-wheeler in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Marietta woman is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
27-year-old Chloe Diana Couvrette was killed when the 2014 Jeep Wrangler she was driving struck a 2016 Kenworth truck.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced Courvette dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Lee Road 249 at Lee Road 379, approximately five miles north of Smiths Station just before 11:00 a.m.
ALEA has taken over the investigation into the crash. There is no word on any other injuries.
