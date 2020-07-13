Woman passes tests of faith, endurance amid 30- day COVID-19 hospitalization

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greenville woman survived COVID-19 but admitted during her darkest days she didn’t know if she would. Dale Simmons contracted the illness around Mother’s Day.
”There were times when all I could say was ‘God, please help me,” Simmons explained.
She says she still has no idea how she contracted the virus, but she’s more grateful than ever to be alive after the ordeal.
“You’ve been through the ringer?” she was asked. “Yes I have,” she responded. ”I want to express my appreciation, my love and my thank you to every person who prayed for me.”
“But God kept us through everything,” said Simmons’ husband, Lane, who is the pastor of Assembly Church Of God.
Lane tells a story of how his wife seemingly contracted the virus overnight. “That’s when it got intense. That’s when she fell,” he recalled.
For the next 30 days, their lives would be a roller coaster of emotions, fervent prayers and finally, an all out plea to God to save her life.
“I knew that if God didn’t move quick, her time was short,” he said. Now, they both believe He did move.
“It’s given me more compassion,” Pastor Simmons said.
She didn’t just have one bad day. Everyday was horrifying for Dale, at least the ones she remembers.
“I can’t get loose, I can’t stand up, I can’t get out of the bed,” she said.
After a month of horror, the south Alabama woman says she can recall her best memory; “When I got in the car with my family to go home.”
Dale Simmons says her primary focus now is to continue her therapy and to try to regain the weight she lost in the hospital. When she left the facility in late June, she weighed just 94 pounds.
Now? “I feel wonderful,” she said.
Today, Dale Simmons is medically cleared and out of the woods. It’s been a test of her faith and endurance.
Since leaving the hospital, Dale has celebrated another birthday and the couple just celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary.
