Work being done on deteriorating property on East Fairview Avenue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Work is now underway on a row of empty store fronts in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale neighborhood.
The space on East Fairview Ave. was the former home of Tomatino’s Pizza and Louisa’s Bakery. Because of neglect, the City of Montgomery deemed the property unsafe, and the city notified the owner that repairs were needed.
In June, the city served a new notice that allowed for it to soon begin action against the property.
The city confirms work being done now on the location is permitted.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.