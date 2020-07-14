Birmingham area AEA rep wants to delay the opening of schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham area representative for the Alabama Education Association says she would like to delay the start of the 2020-21 school year in the state.
AEA Representative for District 28 Tracee Binion told WBRC’s Josh Gauntt she wants to see a delay in opening schools because AEA leaders say there are not enough funds or resources to open schools safely right now.
Officials with the state AEA office have not asked the governor to make any changes at this time, but Binion is encouraging teachers to call Ivey’s office and request these changes be made for the upcoming school year.
